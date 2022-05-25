CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pollen levels are on the rise now, especially for tree pollen.

You may be waking up with a sore throat or finding yourself sneezing a lot. Tree pollen is at its peak right now with the worst of its pollen being birch, maple, and oak. Grass pollen is also starting to come into the season which lasts from May through June.

As for mold and week pollen, we don’t see them occur until August and September.

Some tips to help you fight allergies are to wash your clothes after being outside, wear sunglasses or a hat to keep the pollen off your face, and also leave the windows closed on your house or in your car.