HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual holiday fundraiser in Holyoke is raising money to provide a “home-away-from-home” for hospitalized children and their families this holiday season.

The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield held it’s third annual ‘Trees of Hope’ holiday celebration at Gary Rome Hyundai Thursday night. The dealership had turned its showroom into a winter wonderland, filled with more than 30 decorated trees. The displays are being raffled off.

Additionally, there were 12 dream gifts also being raffled off, along with a live auction. The proceeds go to Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. It provides lodging and meals for children, and gives them access to medical care.

“I could only imagine if our young child had to be treated at a hospital and we weren’t able to stay there with the child or support them, so it’s very important that we keep families together during this time,” said owner of Gary Rome Hyundai, Gary Rome.

The executive director for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Michelle D’Amore added, “the Ronald McDonald house of Springfield helps families save approximately $300 a night.”

Gary Rome Hyundai hopes that Thursday night’s event will raise more than $200,000 dollars for the Ronald McDonald House. Their next event will be November 12th for the annual craft fair.

