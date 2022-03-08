CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw high winds Monday night into Tuesday morning. 22News has received several reports of damaged trees and power lines throughout the night.

Early Tuesday morning, more than 100,000 residents were still without power, with New York having the most outages. At one point, 11,000 people in Massachusetts were in the dark.

Storm Damage Reports

Brimfield – Paige Hill Road from Agard Road to 109 Paige Hill Road closed for a pole replacement.

– Paige Hill Road from Agard Road to 109 Paige Hill Road closed for a pole replacement. Williamsburg – Top part of tree snapped off and landed on wires on Briar Hill Road around 10 p.m. Monday night. National Grid crews safely removed the branches.

– Top part of tree snapped off and landed on wires on Briar Hill Road around 10 p.m. Monday night. National Grid crews safely removed the branches. Williamsburg – Large branch fell over power lines on South Street. Crews removed the branches and road was reopened by 7 a.m.

Holland – Leno Road closed to traffic between Sturbridge town line and Kimball Hill Road for downed power lines Tuesday morning.

– Leno Road closed to traffic between Sturbridge town line and Kimball Hill Road for downed power lines Tuesday morning. Holland – Utility crews working on Mashapaug Road from Sand Hill Road to 57 Mashapaug Road Tuesday morning.

Credit: Holland Police Department

Wilbraham – Truck flipped over on Old Boston Road Tuesday morning. Old Boston Road was blocked off to traffic from Boston Road as crews worked to remove the truck.

– Truck flipped over on Old Boston Road Tuesday morning. Old Boston Road was blocked off to traffic from Boston Road as crews worked to remove the truck. Stockbridge – East Street closed from Main Street to Lee Road Tuesday morning.

– East Street closed from Main Street to Lee Road Tuesday morning. Stockbridge – Route 183 closed from Glendale Middle Road to Lake Drive Tuesday morning.

– Route 183 closed from Glendale Middle Road to Lake Drive Tuesday morning. Colrain – Greenfield Road closed from Coombs Hill to Jurek Road for trees and wires down on the roadway Monday night.

– Greenfield Road closed from Coombs Hill to Jurek Road for trees and wires down on the roadway Monday night. Cheshire – Tree down on Wells Road Monday night.

Credit: Cheshire Police Department

Southampton – Tree down on Coleman Road near Jonathan Judd Circle Monday night.

– Tree down on Coleman Road near Jonathan Judd Circle Monday night. Adams – Police shared video of wires down on Notch Road. Smoke and sparks could be seen on the road.

Some damage reports have already been repaired. If you see power lines down on a road, turn around and avoid the wires. A Wind Advisory was in effect for all of western Massachusetts from Monday evening until Tuesday morning.