SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trial is set to begin Tuesday for another Springfield police officer charged in connection to a fight outside Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant back in 2015.

Jose Diaz has waived his right to a trial by jury and Judge Edward McDonough will determine his guilt or innocence. The Attorney General’s office charged Diaz with five felony counts including four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This latest trial comes a little more than a month since two officers were acquitted and two others were found guilty on misdemeanor charges in connection to the fight.

22News is in court and will provide the latest updates as soon as they become available online, on air and on the mobile app.