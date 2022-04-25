SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A labor union that represents workers at the Springfield Courthouse held another protest ahead of a trial before the Supreme Judicial Court now scheduled for next week.

People working inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse continue to fight for a new building, as reported mold issues persist and as a lawsuit gets ready to take place in Boston. The OPEIU Local 6 and those who work inside the Springfield Courthouse were back in front once again Monday afternoon ahead of a lawsuit involving the Trial Court set to be heard by the Supreme Judicial Court May 3rd.

The trial will be livestreamed here: https://boston.suffolk.edu/sjc/

The Supreme Judicial Court requested a one-week continuance of trial, while finalizing a settlement agreement. It was originally scheduled for Wednesday, April 27th.

The lawsuit is for the concern of mold and unhealthy air quality within the Roderick Ireland Courthouse. Technicians hired by the Massachusetts Trial Court found airborne PCBs in two rooms last month, according to an air-quality report released last Friday. An independent study earlier this year found toxic, cancer-causing mold inside the building.

“I have a hazmat suit on because this is what everyone needs to have on right now.”

Workers hoping their message is heard that the courthouse is an unsafe place to work.

“Get your people out of here. Put them in a safe environment where they are not breathing in these mold spores, where we are not breathing in this unsafe material.” Cindy Palmer, Probation Case Specialist working in the Roderick Ireland Courthouse



Courtesy: Hampden County Registry of Deeds

A local union representing these workers has been holding rallies outside the court house over the past several weeks demanding the state shutdown the building and build a new one.

“I’ve always had a little bit of allergies but the last 15 years I’ve had sinus infections.” Donna Jaskula, OPEIU Local 6

Before moving to a temporary work location, Donna Jaskula has worked in the courthouse for the last 17 years. She’s blaming the recent mold findings as the cause for her asthma because of the buildings air quality.

“I’m hoping that they will tear the building down and built a new courthouse because this building you can’t cover up mold, I think it keeps growing back.”

The latest assessment, which was conducted on April 1, said conditions are improving and mold is not impacting the indoor air throughout most of the building. A court date now set for Tuesday May 3rd, in Boston.