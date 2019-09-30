Trick or treating in downtown Westfield scheduled

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trick or treaters can dress up and visit local shops in downtown Westfield.

The 26th annual downtown trick or treating event in Westfield will be held Friday, October 25 starting at 4 p.m. Participating stores will have a sign to attract children with their parents to local businesses on Elm Street and Main Street.

“Trick or Treaters Welcome Here”

Interested businesses are asked to contact The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield at 413-562-2301 or email Lerryn at lgodden@bgcwestfield.org.