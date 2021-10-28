Trick or treating options in your community

(WWLP) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that kids can trick-or-treat safely this year adding, “if you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely.”

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” said CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky.

That means it is also safe to hand out candy with precautions. The CDC defines exposure to COVID-19 as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more. As long as people are keeping those interactions brief, handing out candy is okay, too.

The CDC is also recommending that parents and kids limit crowds on Halloween and go trick-or-treating in small groups. It’s also important to note that children under 12 have not yet been approved to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday, October 30

Chicopee

The Chicopee Thriller 5K fun run and walk is being held at Grise Funeral Home located on 280 Springfield Street at 10:30 a.m. with a trunk-or-treat.

Holyoke

The Holyoke Library is holding an event at 11 a.m. called Peddlar’s Pack of Spooky Tales, stories told by Dennis Picard, a local historian.

Pittsfield

Trick-or-treating in the City of Pittsfield is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will not be a parade held this year.

Springfield

The Springfield Museums is hosting a Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free with Museums admission. Programs include music and science experiments.

The Boo Bash drive-thru trick-or-treating event at the TD Bank parking lot in downtown Springfield is being held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. United Way of Pioneer Valley, in partnership with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Colebrook Realty Services, invites families with children 12 and under to attend.

A trunk-or-treat event is being held at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing on 807 Wilbraham Road at 5 p.m. The Springfield Police Department and The Classic Cars of New England will participate along with residents and team members from Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, and volunteers. Those who would like to register their children to attend can email suezspringfield114@gmail.com.

Russell Police Department is holding its first ever Haunted Strathmore Park event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. that includes trunk-or-treating, a parade will begin at 4:30 p.m., a hayride at around 6 p.m. along with several activities under the pavilion.

Sunday, October 31

The Cheshire kids Halloween parade is being held at 2 p.m. from the Cheshire Elementary School to the Haunted Police station for refreshments. Trick-or-treating is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating is schedule from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A trunk-or-treat event is being held at Cooley & Company located at 66 Granby Road from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Town of Sturbridge will have trick-or-treating from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The annual Horrible’s Parade hosted by the fire department will start at 7 p.m. which includes a costume contest with prizes, hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies.