Trick-or-treating postponed in several communities, due to risk of stormy weather

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is Thursday, but the chance of stormy weather means not every western Massachusetts community will be having trick-or-treating on Halloween night.



Despite some on-and-off rain and heavy winds, Northampton and most other local cities will still be having trick-or-treating and other celebrations, though several towns will not.

Communities including Deerfield, Hatfield, Monson, and Orange have all moved trick-or-treating to Saturday. Greenfield’s has postponed all their Halloween events, including trick-or-treating and their annual rag shag parade, to Friday. Chester will also be holding trick-or-treating and other activities on Friday as well.



Click here for a complete listing of local communities postponing Halloween events.

The decision to move the holiday have created quite the controversy on social media, and because of the cancellations, some towns are expecting more trick-or-treaters than usual on Thursday night.



In Palmer, people will be passing out candy Thursday night, and may have more visitors from neighboring Monson and Warren, which have postponed their festivities.

In towns where trick-or-treating has been postponed, Halloween revelers can still go out if they want to , as police will not be ticketing anyone who does decide to trick-or-treat.