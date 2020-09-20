Trinity Health announces data breach involving patient information

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health has notified patients about a data breach that happened between April and May.

The cyber-attack on Blackbaud, the health care systems database, impacted donor database backup files.

According to Trinity Health, information that was compromised includes patients full name, address, contact information, hospital location, and insurance information. Certain financial information may have been accessible as well.

Trinity Health recommends individuals monitor their personal information and they have set up credit monitoring and a call center.