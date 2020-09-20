Trinity Health announces data breach involving patient information

Local News

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health has notified patients about a data breach that happened between April and May.

The cyber-attack on Blackbaud, the health care systems database, impacted donor database backup files.

According to Trinity Health, information that was compromised includes patients full name, address, contact information, hospital location, and insurance information. Certain financial information may have been accessible as well.

Trinity Health recommends individuals monitor their personal information and they have set up credit monitoring and a call center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today