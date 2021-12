SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Health of New England is updating its visitor policy in light of rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

These changes affect Mercy Medical Center in Springfield as well as Mount Sinai Rehab Hospital in Hartford among other Trinity Health facilities.

One adult visitor is allowed per patient, per day and two parents or guardians are allowed for minors.

At this time visitors are now prohibited for anyone who has tested positive for covid-19.