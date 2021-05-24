Triple transplant recipient from Chicopee celebrates another birthday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Triple transplant recipient Lauren Meizo of Chicopee celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday.

22News brought birthday greetings to Lauren with her fiancé Michael at the Chicopee home they just purchased.

Meizo spent so much of the past decade in the hospital receiving two heart transplants and a kidney transplant. She said she’s happy and in a place where she never thought she would be considering her past ordeal.

“My recovery is going pretty well right now. I’m working on getting stronger. That’s the biggest thing. I go in this week for my annual. So I know how my heart is, my new kidney is actually doing…,” Meizo said.

She described reaching her 31st birthday as a pretty big milestone, as she and her fiancee embrace their future together. A happy birthday sign at the Castle of Knights in Chicopee expresses the best wishes from all of us.