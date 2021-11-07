Truckloads of toys delivered to Brightside for 36th annual ride

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A longtime Christmas tradition continued on Sunday, with more than 1,000 bikers delivering gifts for the children of Brightside in Holyoke.

Instead of arriving in sleighs, two truckloads of donated gifts preceded the many hundreds of bikers bearing gifts. Generous men and women who made certain this 36th Annual Ride for Brightside filled every need of the hundreds of children Brightside serves at the Maravista Behavioral Health Center in Holyoke.

“We start compiling what the kids want, what their five favorite things will be, and we try to get at least two of these,” Sadie Stark, office coordinator at Brightside said.

Before their ride to Brightside, the bikers gathered at the Walmart parking lot in Chicopee, where they shared their feelings with 22News.

“There are so many bikers out there that care about the kids, kids won’t have a Christmas without toys,” Terry Woodward said.

“Donating to the kids, taking care of families that can’t take care of themselves,” Fred Pellegrini said.

The long running tradition continues with bikers from all over the Pioneer Valley kids in need are not forgotten this Christmas Season.