NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Trulieve Cannabis Corp announced Thursday they will be closing all of their dispensary locations in Massachusetts by the end of the month.

Trulieve currently operates cannabis dispensaries in Northampton, Framingham and Worcester as well as a growing facility in Holyoke. The company said all dispensaries are expected to close by June 30th and they will cease all operations in Massachusetts by the end of the year.

“These difficult but necessary measures are part of ongoing efforts to bolster business resilience and our commitment to cash preservation as we continue to focus on our business strategy of going deep in our core markets and jettisoning non-contributive assets,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kim Rivers. “We remain fully confident in our strategic position and the long term prospects for the industry.”

Trulieve was fined by OSHA last year after an employee died working at their Holyoke facility. According to OSHA, on January 7, 2022, West Springfield resident Lorna McMurrey died of occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis while working at Trulieve Holyoke.

Trulieve will also be closing retail locations in California and Nevada. The company say these closures are “additional measures to preserve cash and improve financial performance.”