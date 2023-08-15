CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are hearing from a local political consultant about the latest indictments against former president Donald Trump, and what that means for the 2024 presidential election.

22News spoke with political consultant Anthony Cignoli. He tells us that the indictments have only created more support from Donald Trump’s base.

However, Cignoli adds that new polling of Iowa and New Hampshire Republicans show new concerns over the amount of indictments against Trump. Other polls show that some Republicans are expressing “voter fatigue” over another potential Biden-Trump re-match this election season.

Cignoli tells us, “One last piece to this and the reality of the trump campaign, is that its going to be awfully difficult to be in one court or another court on one indictment or another and be at the Iowa State Fair at the same time or hustling for votes at a New Hampshire roadside hot dog stands, it just cant be done all that well.”

Cignoli adds that voters will need to look for a candidate that can deal with the reality of the economy and even climate change.