Trunk or Treat returns to Holyoke Community College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A trunk-or-treat event is being held at Holyoke Community College Friday night.

Families are welcome to attend the free event from 5 to 7 p.m. in Parking Lot R on the main HCC campus, 303 Homestead Ave. It will be held outside, rain or shine.

The vehicles will be spaced out to allow for social distancing. According to HCC policy, all unvaccinated persons are required to wear masks while on the campus.

A voting station will be set up where everyone can cast ballots for their favorite trunk including Best Executed Theme, Scariest Trunk, Best Costumes and Most Original.

Holyoke Community College started their trunk-or-treat in 2017 as a safe alternative to going door to door on Halloween. The event is being organized by Holyoke Community College’s Education Department and Student Activities. More than 30 of the college’s clubs and departments, and numerous local businesses and residents signed up to pop their trunks and pass out candy Friday night.

“We are thrilled that Trunk or Treat is back,” said Sheila Gould, program director of HCC’s Early Childhood Education program. “The community has been asking about it since mid-summer. This year we have well over 30 cars signed up, including community groups, such as Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start, which is doing a Curious George-themed display and Dean Technical High School, which is doing creepy careers.”