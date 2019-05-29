TSA sending hundreds of employees to support DHS at US-Mexico border

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – TSA plans to send hundreds of its employees to help support the migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The TSA said security operations will continue uninterrupted at all airports when they begin moving agents to the border.

The Transportation Security Administration is deploying a few hundred of its 16,000 employees to help the Department of Homeland Security with the migrant situation at the United States’ southern border.

TSA volunteers will support DHS functions including transportation and legal support. They will not conduct immigration duties at ports of entry.

“My biggest concern is the safety for all airports, not just Mexico. It’s been a problem consistently for some time now but all of a sudden, now they are sending TSA agents from all over the country,” said Tom Nade of Indiana.

The TSA sent 22News a statement that said in part, “The TSA is supporting the DHS effort to address the humanitarian and security crisis at the southwest border. TSA is in the process of soliciting volunteers to support this effort while minimizing operational impact.”

The TSA said deployments could last up to two months.

