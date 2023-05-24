WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Memorial Day weekend is almost here. and The TSA is expecting it to be very busy at airports across the country for the holiday.

As we move away from the pandemic the demand for travel is high and it’s expected to reach pre-pandemic levels. With more people in the airport, travelers are looking for shortcuts to have a stress-free travel experience.

The TSA is planning to screen nearly 2.6 million passengers this Friday, May 26th which is expected to be the busiest day of the long weekend. The agency suggests that eligible travelers sign up for a TSA PreCheck membership so that people are able to breeze through security checkpoints and have more time to lounge around the airport before their flights.

Qualified travelers get their own special line which is often times much shorter than the general security line. Travelers don’t have to worry about taking off their shoes or removing liquids or laptops from their bags.

Programs like this help make travel a breeze. It just takes five minutes to begin the enrollment process and to submit an online application.

TSA PreCheck costs $78 and it is valid for 5 years. For children ages 12 and younger, they can join their parents in the PreCheck line at no cost. This program is especially beneficial for people who travel often.

When it comes to determining whether or not you should look into enrolling in this program, you have to assess how much time are you willing to spend at the airport versus the time spent at your vacation destination.