CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, has been a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution.

When the battles in the Revolutionary War first broke out in April of 1775, very few colonists desired complete independence from Great Britain, and those who did were considered radical, according to History.com.

By the middle of the next year, many more colonists had come to favor independence, thanks to the growing hostility against Britain and the spread of revolutionary sentiments such as what was expressed in the bestselling pamphlet “Common Sense,” published by Thomas Paine in early 1776.

When the Continental Congress met at the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia on June 7, the Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee introduced a motion that called for the colony’s independence.

Amid the heated debate, Congress postponed the vote on Lee’s resolution but appointed a five-man committee which included Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Franklin, and Robert R. Livingston to draft a formal statement justifying the break with Great Britain.

On July 2nd, the Continental Congress voted in favor of Lee’s resolution for independence in an almost unanimous vote. On that day, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail that July 2 “will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival” and that celebrations should include “Pomp and Parade…Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires, and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”

On July 4th, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, which had been written largely by Jefferson. The vote for actual independence took place on July 2nd, and from then on the 4th became the day that was celebrated as the birth of American independence.