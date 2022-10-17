CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two of the biggest hunting seasons begin Monday in western Massachusetts, deer and wild turkey season.

Deer Season – Archery: October 17 – November 26 in Zones 1-9

To hunt white-tailed deer in Massachusetts, hunters must have the appropriate license, permits and stamps through the MassFishHunt.

This season is specifically archery only, however, archery equipment can be used during all deer hunting season. Bows must have a draw weight of at least 40 pounds at 28 inches or at peak draw. Crossbows can be used by certain disabled hunters with a permit only. Arrows must have a sharpened steel blade no less than 7/8 inches and width. Poisoned arrows, explosive tips, airbows and bows drawn by mechanical means are not allowed.

Hunters are limited to two antlered deer annually however, doe requires a valid deer permit. MassWildlife says Zones 3, 9 and 12 are already sold out for the season. You can learn how to acquire a doe deer permit on the Mass.gov website.

All deer hunters are required to wear orange blaze during the archery season.

Hunters are not allowed to use the following while hunting:

Rifles and handguns

Electronic calls, dogs and decoys

Baiting an area to attract to deer to a specific location where hunters are attempting to take them. Areas baited up to 10 days before the season opening are considered prohibited.

It is unlawful to leave wounded or dead game animal in the field intentionally or knowingly. Hunters must retrieve and use all game unless the animal is unfit for consumption.

Shotgun season runs from November 28 to December 10 and primitive firearm season runs from December 12 to December 31.

Wild Turkey Season: October 17 – November 26 in Zones 1-9

To hunt wild turkey in Massachusetts, you must have the appropriate license and permits. Massachusetts residents must have a hunting license, turkey permit and safety stickers. Non-residents must have a big game license, turkey permit and safety stickers.

Hunters are limited to one turkey of either sex during the fall season. Hunters can use shotguns, muzzleloading shotguns, and archery equipment from October 17 to October 29. From October 31 to November 26, archery is only permitted.

A blaze orange cap is required when hunting for wild turkey during the fall season.

A licensed turkey hunter is allowed to call turkeys for another hunter, however the caller cannot carry a firearm or archery equipment if they have already met their hunting limit for the season.

It is illegal to hunt with the following:

Electronic calls

Dogs

Bait

Drive/herd turkeys

Live decoys

It is unlawful to leave wounded or dead game animal in the field intentionally or knowingly. Hunters must retrieve and use all game unless the animal is unfit for consumption.

In both deer and turkey hunting season, hunting is not allowed on Sundays.

Wildlife Management Zone (WMZ) Map

Credit: Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife

There are also several other hunting seasons that has already begin this month in western Massachusetts: