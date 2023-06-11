AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – School Street Park in Agawam came alive this weekend, filled with the flavors and traditions that celebrate the rich Turkish heritage.

This was the second annual festival sponsored by the Peace Valley Foundation, a non-profit founded by first generation Turkish immigrants.

“I think it’s a very great way for people to experience other people’s cultures. And, it’s a great way to meet other people of your culture, and if you’re not part of the culture you can like, try the food, you can experience the people. The food is a great thing. It’s an amazing thing. It’s good!,” expressed Ateela Azeze from Connecticut.

Festival-goers enjoyed traditional music, arts, food and more for the two days of the event. The celebration started at 11 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to food there were also coffee workshops, Ebru workshops, and a felted soap workshop.

Organizers plan to build on the success of the festival next year.