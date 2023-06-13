AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A turtle-sniffing dog is joining the staff at Eversource in training to locate and safely relocate turtles.

The annual turtle protection program training is part of their efforts to provide safe and reliable service while serving as environmental workers for Eversource. Called “turtle-palooza,” the program is designed to train the energy company’s crews in locating and protecting endangered turtles. It’s part of their work with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife under the natural heritage program.

Eversource says Agawam is one of the Eastern Box Turtle, a protected species, favorite habitats. It’s because the company keeps growth low underneath the power lines, which creates little ecosystems where some rare species of turtles are thriving.