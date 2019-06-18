Twin Shadows: 9/11 Monument in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A bronze wall etched with 498 first responders who died in the attack on the Twin Towers, is centered in Riverfront Park.

The monument includes a 9.5-foot tall I-beam from the World Trade Center, which was donated to the City of Springfield. Two spotlights will light up the monument to cast a silhouette of the Twin Towers on a section of the bronze wall is surrounded by the names of the hundreds who gave their lives.

Courtesy: Spirit of Springfield

According to VP of Spirit of Springfield, Amy Barron-Burke, the shavings from the beam were saved “in reverence to the importance of this symbol of America’s survival and endurance.”

The monument was designed and created by Salmon Studios in Florence.

The monument in Riverfront Park will be dedicated to the first responders who gave their lives on September 11, 2001.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, at Riverfront Park in Springfield.

It’s open to the public, and will also be streamed on WWLP.com starting at 6:30 p.m.





