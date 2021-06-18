Twitter suspends account of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The Twitter account for the founder of Barstool Sports has been suspended. 

Early Friday evening, Twitter suspended the account for Dave Portnoy, who goes by @stoolpresidente on the social media platform, citing it suspends accounts that violate its rules

It is unclear which rules the account, which had 2.5 million followers, violated.  

The hashtag #FreeDavePortnoy trended shortly after his followers realized the account was suspended. 

The Twitter account for Barstool Sports remains active. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today