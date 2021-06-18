Twitter suspends account of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy

(WWLP) – The Twitter account for the founder of Barstool Sports has been suspended.

Early Friday evening, Twitter suspended the account for Dave Portnoy, who goes by @stoolpresidente on the social media platform, citing it suspends accounts that violate its rules.

It is unclear which rules the account, which had 2.5 million followers, violated.

The hashtag #FreeDavePortnoy trended shortly after his followers realized the account was suspended.

The Twitter account for Barstool Sports remains active.