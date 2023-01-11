SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were no jackpot winners Tuesday night for the $1.1 billion Mega Million drawing, but there were several tickets sold that won more than $1 million.

7, 13, 14, 15, 18, with the gold Mega Ball 9.

According to the Mega Millions website, two Massachusetts residents won $1 million by matching all five numbers. One ticket was sold in Lawrence at Jaqueline Supermarket and another was sold in Chestnut Hill at Wegmans #124.

There were 11 other $1 million winners in California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, three people from Connecticut, Florida and New York won $3 million by matching all five numbers with a Megaplier.

There were also two local winners that won $10,000 by matching four numbers plus the Mega Ball. The tickets were sold at the Open Door Cafe in Ludlow and Big Y in Southwick. A $1,500 ticket was also sold at the M F Curtain VFW Post 8006 in Florence.

The jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.35B, the fourth-largest ever jackpot in the United States, after no one matched all the winning numbers Tuesday night. The next drawing will be Friday night at 11 p.m.