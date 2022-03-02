SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield has added one name to the list of “Finding of Credibility of Allegations of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.”

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Diocese, late Father Gerard A. Lafleur is included on the list after a credible finding by the diocesan Review Board. The nature of the reported conduct was sexual abuse of a minor in 1974. Lafleur served for 58 years in the Diocese of Springfield, from 1953-2011. His assignments included:

St. George Parish, Chicopee (1953-1959)

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Chicopee (1959-1964)

Cathedral High School (1964-1965)

St. George Parish, Chicopee [In residence] (1964-1965)

St. Theresa of Lisieux Parish, South Hadley (1965-1972)

St. Joseph Parish, Springfield (1972-1987);

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Chicopee (1987-2011)

Mary’s Meadow’s at Providence Place, Holyoke (2011)

Lafleur died in 2011.

The listing of Late Father Charles J. Sullivan was updated on the list to include more than one credible allegation. The nature of the reported conduct was sexual abuse of a minor in 1994. Sullivan served for 27 years in the Diocese of Springfield, from 1965-1992. His assignments included:

St. Mary’s Parish, Longmeadow (1965)

St. Mary Parish, Springfield (1965-1970)

St. Matthew Parish, Indian Orchard In residence (1972-1973)

Mount St. Vincent, Holyoke (1973-1978)

St. Casimir Parish, Westfield (1977)

St. Mary Parish, Thorndike (1977)

Chancery Office, Springfield (1975-1981)

Mont Marie, Holyoke In residence (1979-1980)

St. Patrick Parish, Monson (1979)

St. Matthew Parish, Indian Orchard (1980-1984)

St. Mary the Morning Star Parish, Pittsfield (1984-1986)

St. Ann Parish, Lenox (1986-1987)

St. Joseph Parish, Springfield (1987)

Newman Center, University of Massachusetts Amherst (1987-1988)

St. Cecilia Parish, Wilbraham (1988)

Western Massachusetts Correctional Alcohol Center (1989-1992)

Baystate Medical Center, Springfield (1989-1992)

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Springfield In residence (1989-1990)

St. Michael’s Cathedral, Springfield In residence (1990-1992)

Sullivan was removed from public ministry in 2002, assigned to a life of prayer and penance in 2005. He died in 2014.

The diocese encourages anyone who has information on misconduct to report directly to law

enforcement as well as to the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance at 413-452-0624.