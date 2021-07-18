Two arrested for stolen vehicle in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Two people were arrested Friday night, in connection with a stolen vehicle.

According to the Ludlow Police, officers were called to the BIG Y Plaza in Ludlow around 4:30 p.m. Friday, for a GPS location on a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Two people were inside the vehicle, Herbert Smith, 46, of Worcerster and Rachel Keating, 34, whose last known address was in Springfield. Following an investigation, both were placed under arrest.

According to police, during the arrest, Smith made threats toward the officers. Allegedly, he spat at officers and urinated in the cell block. He is currently being held at the Hampden County Correctional Center in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Keating, who was also wanted on an arrest warrant, was taken to the Hampden County Women’s Facility without bail. Both are awaiting arraignment in the Palmer District Court on July 19.

Herbert Smith was charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer

Threats to Commit a Crime To Wit Murder

Possession of a Class A Substance

Possession of a Class B Substance

Vandalism of Property (Two Counts)

Rachel Keating was charged with: