Two arrested in Springfield after investigation leads to confiscation of ghost gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents were arrested after an investigation of illegal firearms Thursday afternoon.

Detectives arrested 29-year-old Berenice Alvarado and 21-year-old John Cortez after conducting an investigation for several weeks leading to the confiscation of two illegal, high capacity firearms.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives had been investigating reports of illegal high capacity, unregistered guns for the past several weeks with Cortez as a potential lead.

After obtaining a search warrant, officials searched Cortez’s home located on Bartlett Street and found him hiding in the closet. Detectives seized a loaded “Ghost Gun” with a 15 round magazine and an unregistered handgun with a loaded 33 round magazine. In the state of Massachusetts any magazine able to hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is illegal to own.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Springfield arrested Cortez in November 2019 for firearms charges and had an active warrant from that case. He is was charged with the following from Thursday’s arrest:

Possession of a firearm without valid FID card,

Two counts of Possession of a High Capacity Magazine,

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Northern Berkshire District Court Default Warrant – Burn Motor Vehicle

Springfield District Court Default Warrant – Firearm Offenses

Berkshire Superior Court Warrant – Firearms Offenses

Alvarado was charged with:

Possession of a firearm without valid FID card,

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine,

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

The investigation was a cooperative effort between SPD’s Narcotics Bureau, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, ATF Task Force, Hampden County Sherriff’s department, Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, and the Springfield Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit.