CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Vermont State Police have found two bodies while searching for two missing men from western Massachusetts.

The bodies were found about a mile apart in a rural area in northeastern Vermont. State Police were searching for 21-year-old, Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield and 21-year-old, Eric White of Chicopee, who disappeared under what police described as “suspicious circumstances.”

The Medical Examiner still needs to identify the bodies, and will also determine their cause and manner of death.