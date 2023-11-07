SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Plumtree Road for a two-car motor vehicle crash on Tuesday.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, two people were removed from the vehicles and were taken to local area hospitals for their injuries. It can be seen in photos posted by Piemonte that one of the cars rolled onto its roof and had its doors removed.

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte

Courtesy of Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte

It is being asked that the driver avoid the area at this time until the accident is cleared up. There is no word on the cause of the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.