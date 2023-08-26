PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire Department has been sent to the Mass Pike for a two-car motor vehicle accident with a rollover Saturday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, all occupants are out of their vehicles.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the accident. 22News crews are at the accident, and they said that the area is blocked off. The accident occurred on I-90 West.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.