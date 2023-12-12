Citations were issued to both drivers and neither child was seriously injured

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With recent pedestrian accidents in the City of Chicopee involving students, city officials are advising drivers to slow down and pay attention to the roads.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau says pedestrian incidents can be prevented and he says that can happen if drivers, crossing guards, pedestrians and police enforcement do their fair share.

“People need to understand that vehicles are very dangerous weapons,” said Vieau. “The police department is out in full force. They are out there to protect this community they are out there during arrival and dismissal at our schools to make sure that our students are safe.”

Authorities remind drivers they need to be alert while driving, especially in school zones, be aware of their surroundings, drive the speed limit, and avoid distractions when driving.

The public information officer for the Chicopee Police Department, Travis Odiorne, told 22News that there were two pedestrian accidents involving children within the past three weeks. These crashes happened while the students were crossing the street in marked crosswalks.

“School zones are very heavily traveled in the mornings. People are trying to get to work early in the morning and the kids are trying to make it to the bus stop, so just be aware that they are there,” said Odiorne.

To be safe, Odiorne told 22News that pedestrians need to make eye contact with the driver before crossing the street and watch for traffic when stepping off the bus. If drivers are not aware of their surroundings and they don’t slow down the mayor says they can expect to be ticketed.

With the two recent pedestrian incidents, Chicopee Police says both of the drivers were issued citations and neither child was seriously injured.