LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police are conducting an investigation after two men were charged in a marijuana grow operation Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Ludlow Police Department, at around noon 494 marijuana plants in multiple grow rooms with fans, heaters, and fertilizer were seized from a building located in an industrial area off Letourneau Lane in Ludlow.

Police say 40-year-old Peter Capece of Middletown, Connecticut and 34-year-old Sanmiguel Baez-Infante of New Britain, Connecticut were in the building and are both being charged with the cultivation and possession of marijuana.

(Ludlow Police Department)

MAP: Letourneau Lane in Ludlow

They are scheduled to be arraigned at Palmer District Court.