Two days left to donate Toys for Tots at 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year since 1997 22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect and distribute toys to children in need here in western Massachusetts.

We kept the tradition going last year with an all-online toy drive and are excited to welcome you back to our Chicopee studios to donate gifts in-person this year. Our drive through December 8th., the lobby will be open for drop-off from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

22News is located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee. When you arrive, just walk up to the large lobby doors at the front of the building, masks are required.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made.

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.