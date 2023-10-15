LEXINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 North in Lexington on Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 1:20 a.m., they started to receive calls about someone driving south on Route North onto Route 95 North the wrong way.

As troopers were looking for the wrong-way driver, they received another call reporting that the vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Route 95 North at Route 4/225 in Lexington.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that a 2001 Toyota RAV4 was northbound on Route 95 north by Exit 49. At the same time, the wrong-way driver, who was in a 2019 Toyota Prius, was southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 95 at Exit 49. The Prius then crashed head-on into the RAV4 in the area of Exit 49B (Route 4 North/225 West).

The RAV4 rolled onto its driver’s side and then burst into flames. The operators of both vehicles were extricated from their vehicles by firefighters and they both died in the accident. The information about their identity is not being released at this time.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Concord Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Route 95 NB at 4/225 in Lexington was closed to accommodate the rescue response and investigation, but the roadway has since reopened.