BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s not just humans that are in need of rescuing from the flooding in Vermont.

About two dozen animals waiting for homes at Central Vermont Humane Society are being flown to Massachusetts for adoption because the shelter is overwhelmed due to the flooding.

According to the MSPCA in Boston, they are helping the shelter in Vermont transport nine dogs, 11 cats, and one chinchilla.

The Director of Adoption Centers and Programs said the animals will be distributed to all four of our adoption centers here in Massachusetts.