CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two drivers have died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 20 in Charlton on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the accident was at Carroll Hill Road, and a preliminary investigation suggests that one of the drivers was going westbound in the eastbound lane. The victims are both adults and they were each driving their own vehicle at the time of the accident.

One victim was determined dead in the accident and one was taken to UMass Medical Center where they died due to their injuries. The third driver did not have any injuries.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, one of the vehicles was towing a boat trailer. Route 20 was closed due to the accident, and it still remains closed at this time. Drivers are being detoured to Old Worcester Road.

The investigation of the crash is being conducted by Troop C of the State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Detective Unit for Worcester County, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.