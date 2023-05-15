AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– UMass Amherst has announced that two graduating students will be speaking at the University’s 2023 Commencement ceremony.

Vikram Singh, of Antioch, California will represent the undergraduates. He has earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science. While a student at UMass he qualified for the dean’s list every semester, and lead two software-centered student organizations: founding the UMass Mobile Development Club and was the president of BUILD, an organization through which students hone their professional skills while offering pro-bono computer services to benefit the community.

Representing graduate students will be Patricia “Tita” Feraud-King of Worcester. She earned her doctorate in higher education and a certificate in social justice education while becoming a mother. While earning her degree she was actively involved in advocating for creating more friendly workspaces for students who are parents. Prior to the pandemic and before such programs were widely available, Feraud-King conducted anti-racism training for 500 UMass Amherst resident assistants and peer mentors. For this and related efforts, she received the UMass Amherst Commitment to Diversity Graduate Student Award.

Images courtesy UMass Amherst

The UMass Amherst graduation will take place on Friday, May 26 beginning at 9 a.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.