EDEN, Vt. (WWLP) – Two bodies that were found in Vermont on Wednesday have been identified as two men from western Massachusetts.

The two men, 21-year-old Jahim Solomon of Pittsfield and 21-year-old Eric White of Chicopee, were reported missing on October 15th. On Wednesday, officials found two bodies in Eden, Vermont during their search for the men.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday the bodies were identified as Solomon and White. Solomon’s cause of death has been ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds to the head. White’s cause of death has also been ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the head.

Vermont State Police are investigating this incident and are asking for the public’s help with any information they might have. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.