MILLIS, Mass. (WWLP ) – Two people were found dead off of a remote road in Millis in eastern Massachusetts.

Police in Millis said they found a man and a woman both shot to death near their vehicle around 9:00 a.m. The bodies were identified as 32-year-old Michael Fischella and 25-year-old Tanaia Wilkinson. The pair lived together in Millis at 67 Curve Street.

Police recovered a gun near the man’s body. They have not said if they believe this was a murder-suicide but stressed that there is no threat to the public.