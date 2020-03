PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) — Two people were injured following an accident on Wilbraham Street in Palmer Sunday night.

According to Lt. Erin Sullivan of Palmer Police, one of the two people injured had to be removed from the car. Lt. Sullivan says neither people are believed to be in critical condition.

Police told 22News that Wilbraham Street (Route 20) from North Main Street To Calkins Road was reopened after they were shut down due to the accident.