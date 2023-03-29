CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 60 sex offenders that are living or working in Chicopee that have a moderate or high risk of re-offend, according to City-Data.

The Chicopee Police Department has released details on two men who are on the level 3 classification of Massachusetts registered sex offender list that have recently moved to Chicopee

Gamaliel Nazario, 42, has been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. Nazario has one conviction of Rape on February 9th, 2004.

Gamaliel Nazario, Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Nazario is described as White, 5’6″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He lives at 146 Broadway Street, apartment 2L in Chicopee.

Miguel Morales, 38, has also been classified as a level 3 sex offender by the Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Board. According to the Chicopee Police Department, Morales has five convictions of rape and abuse of child on December 20, 2010.

Miguel Morales, Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Morales is described as White, 6’0″ tall, 334 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He currently lives at 21 Olea Street in Chicopee.