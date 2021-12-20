Two Springfield residents win new homes from the lottery held for North End Housing Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two of the happiest people in Springfield have just won the right to purchase recently completed homes in Springfield’s North End neighborhood.

Mayor Domenic Sarno conducted the lottery this morning, then announced that Luz Ramos and Fikiri Amisi had each won. The lottery was held at 111 Jefferson Avenue close to the other brand new home at 45 Bancroft street. A combination of city, state and federal money went into building two new homes that the new owners will purchase at lower than market prices. It’s a project supported by the New North Citizens Council.

Mayor Sarno states, “Now this is truly a heartwarming holiday gift not only to the families, but just as important to our neighborhoods too.”

“We’ve been working to create homes in the North End this has been built. Coming in fresh and it makes a difference in our neighborhood.” Jose Claudio, New North Citizens Council President and CEO

The new owners will move into these recently completed homes within thirty to forty five days.