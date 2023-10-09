METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two State Police cruisers were struck while going to a crash in Methuen in Eastern Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, troopers were sent to a 911 call, when an uninvolved driver hit their cruisers. No one was in either cruiser when they were hit, and no first responders were hurt.

According to police, the driver that struck the cruisers was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries and cited for the crash.

This incident is serving as a reminder of the “Slow Down and Move Over” law, which protects first responders when they are approaching emergency vehicles on the roadways.