Two swimmers rescued from Chicopee River

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two missing swimmers were rescued from the Chicopee River Thursday.

According to Wilbraham Fire Chief Michael Andrews, at around 4:25 p.m. crews from the Ludlow and Wilbraham police and fire along with the Massachusetts State Police Airwing responded to the Red Bridge boat ramp in Wilbraham for a report of two people in the water.

Ludlow and Wilbraham responders launched a boat and kayak into the water, police from Ludlow and Wilbraham searched along the shore. Dispatch received information from an off-duty officer from the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department that two people had made it to shore in the area of Ventura Street in Ludlow.

The two people were then located and brought back to Red Bridge boat ramp on the Wilbraham rescue boat. No injuries were reported.

Officials are reminding the public that the rising waters cause rivers to move faster and the river current gains speed which make rescues becomes more difficult. Residents should also adhere to no swimming signs posted.