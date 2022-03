SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on North Branch Parkway in Springfield Wednesday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 6:30 a.m. crews were called to a motor vehicle accident near 315 North Branch Parkway. Members of the fire department had to extricate the two occupants from the vehicle.

They were taken to Baystate Medical Center and are expected to be okay.