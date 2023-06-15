STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A girl was hospitalized after a fight in Sturbridge where two other juveniles have been charged with assault and battery for the incident.

According to Sturbridge Police, officers were called to Burgess Elementary School around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fight. When officers arrived, they learned that some of the people involved had left and one juvenile was found injured. Officers later located the other juveniles involved.

An investigation found a girl, the alleged aggressor, went to the school specifically looking to fight another girl. After finding her, they began fighting when another boy got involved and allegedly struck the victim with a casted arm.

The victim fell and hit her head on the sidewalk. She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct. The aggressor, a 14-year-old girl, will also be charged with assault & battery, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

If you have any information on the fight, you are asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Merkel at 508-347-2525.