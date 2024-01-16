PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – A two-vehicle crash caused a pickup to slam into a home in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday.

The truck was seen on surveillance video hitting the front steps of a home on Sophia Street. Providence police said that both of the vehicles involved were towed from the area and one passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police also said that the building had been inspected and did not suffer any structural damage.