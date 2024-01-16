PROVIDENCE, RI. (WWLP) – A two-vehicle crash caused a pickup to slam into a home in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday.
The truck was seen on surveillance video hitting the front steps of a home on Sophia Street. Providence police said that both of the vehicles involved were towed from the area and one passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police also said that the building had been inspected and did not suffer any structural damage.
22News began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow WWLP-22News on X @WWLP22News and Facebook.