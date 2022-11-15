CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Air and Spaces Forces Association has announced that two Westover Airmen have been named among the top five in the state.

Technical Sergeants Debra A. Bell and Nathan Z. Ladlee are being recognized for their contributions to the operations at the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

“Sergeants Bell and Ladlee are absolutely deserving of this honor. Not only do they represent the Air Force mission throughout the Commonwealth, but continually demonstrate our support of full spectrum operations in any environment,” said Colonel Joseph D. Janik, 439th Airlift Wing commander. “I am proud of how our innovative and empowered Citizen Airmen continue to provide rapid global mobility.”

Bell, Ladlee and three other airmen were honored at an awards banquet in Boston on November 6, 2022.

Technical Sgt. Nathan and Mrs. Emily Ladlee. Image courtesy the 66th Airbase Wing Public Affairs Office. Technical Sgt. Debra Bell and Technical Sgt. Onterrio Agnew. Image courtesy the 66th Airbase Wing Public Affairs Office.

TSgt. Bell is a New York resident who has served in the Air Force for 12 years and is currently a supervisor in the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron’s air transportation operations center.

TSgt. Ladlee is from Connecticut and has been serving since 2020. He is an aircraft electro-environmental technician with the 439th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

The mission of the 439th Airlift Wing is to use its eight assigned C-5M aircraft to provide rapid global mobility as tasked by the Air Force Reserve Command and the Air Mobility Command.