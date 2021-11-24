U.S. Attorney honors Springfield PD for Project Safe Neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two members of the Springfield Police Department have been recognized by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their involvement with the city’s children and youth.

The Excellence in Community Outreach and Prevention Award was awarded to Sgt. Jaime Bruno and Officer Dads Dominique. They were nominated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Deepika Bains Shukla and Project Safe Childhood Specialist Karen Legace. They were notified about their selection for the award in April, and were honored at the 2021 Law Enforcement Award Ceremony on Oct. 28 at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston.

Sgt. Bruno and Officer Dominique were cited for their work through their participation in the Project Safe Neighborhoods: You Can Be Anything You Want to Be Speaker Series. They participated virtually in the series as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods’ (PSN) effort to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. The speaker series provided positive role models to help deter at-risk youth from getting involved in gang activity, drugs and crime, and keep them on track for high school graduation and beyond.

Both Bruno and Dominique spoke to students about the different paths they took in their education and law enforcement careers, the importance of education and their commitment to serving their community.

“Outreach is an important part of our officers’ jobs and it’s always great for them to be out in the community interacting with our youngest residents and sharing their stories,” Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “Sgt. Bruno and Officer Dominique helped show kids the many different paths they can take in life by sharing their own journeys through their education and careers, and I am very proud to see them recognized for their work with and commitment to Springfield’s students.”

Read more about the Project Safe Neighborhoods program here, and PSN projects in Massachusetts here.