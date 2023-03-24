SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A qualifying golf tournament for the U.S. Junior Amateur scheduled for Springfield’s Veterans Memorial Golf Course in June has already sold out, the fastest sell out in the country.

Mass Golf will host a local qualifier for the United States Junior Amateur Championship on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Springfield course. Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreational Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Director of Capital Asset Construction Peter Garvey made the announcement on Friday.

The city recently completed a $1-million renovation of both of the city’s municipal golf courses: Veteran’s Memorial and Franconia Golf Course. This is the first time Veterans Memorial Golf Course has been chosen to host this qualifying event. The top junior players in the region will be able to compete on the refurbished Geoffrey Cornish designed course.

“The Massachusetts and New England golf communities have become accustomed to event sellouts,” said Greg Howell, Mass Golf’s Assistant Director of Rules & Competition. “To be the first site in the country to sellout highlights the demand for golf in the region and the work that the city of Springfield has put into their golf courses and operations. We look forward to highlighting a fabulous facility to the region’s best junior golfers in June.”

Mayor Sarno states, “This is tremendous news that the US Junior Amateur qualifier at our Veterans Memorial Golf Course has already sold out, becoming the first in the nation – yet another first for our Springfield ‘The City of Firsts’. This is a testament of my administrations investment to enhance and renovate our municipal golf courses, along with the management of PBRM Director Patrick Sullivan and his dedicated team. Our public golf courses are being nationally recognized and are quickly becoming a hidden jewel in the region, offering some of the most affordable rates in the area. This great news will bring with it positive economic spinoff for our hotels, restaurants and hospitality industry too.”

The 2023 United States Junior Amateur Championship will take place from July 24-29, 2023, at Daniel Island Club – Ralston Course in Charleston, South Carolina.